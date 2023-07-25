Elvera Mae Akers, 91, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her home.
She was born March 22, 1932 in Isanti County, Minnesota to Aleck and Vera (Larson) Peterson. Mae was baptized and confirmed at North Isanti Baptist Church, she attended country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1950. After high school she worked for a time at Northrup King in Minneapolis.
On May 31, 1952 she was united in marriage to Frank Akers at North Isanti Baptist Church. Frank was in the Air Force which led them to living in various places throughout the U.S. In 1969 they settled in Cambridge and raised their five children.
Mae was a lifetime member of North Isanti Baptist Church, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafting, baking and hosting gathering at their home on Lake Fannie as well as family holidays. She made the best broasted chicken and was known for her fish fry’s. She and Frank traveled throughout the U.S in their retirement years. Mae kept in touch with her high school classmates and enjoyed their monthly get togethers.
Besides her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband Frank in October 2001, granddaughter Danielle Akers, grandson Jason Baker, sister Ann Marie Dee, and brother Reuben Peterson.
Mae is survived by her children Linda Logan, Phyllis (Sidney) Baker, Patty (Joris) Schleicher, Tim (Annette) Akers, Bob (Terri) Akers all of Cambridge, nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
