Eric Dean Dewey, 55, of Spring Hill, Fl, (formerly of Cambridge, Mn) went to be with his “Jesus” on Sept. 2, 2022.
Eric was born to Byron and Patty (Pickeral) Dewey on Feb. 15, 1967, the youngest of four boys. Eric grew up in Cambridge, graduating in 1985. He moved to California to achieve his dream of becoming a chef (a great chef he was!). He moved around until the mid 90s when he came home to find his wife. Eric and Suzi were married April 29, 2000. They have 2 beautiful daughters, Sabrina and Kathryn. Eric continued cooking until 2008 when he changed careers. He became a job coach for disabled adults, a job he called his dream job. The relationships formed during this were remembered often by Eric. In Feb. 2016, Eric received news no one wants to hear, cancer. He was diagnosed with a rare, usually aggressive cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. The next six and a half years would bring many miracles and many tears. Eric didn’t look at cancer like a death sentence, he looked it in its face and said game on. Many days Eric was found laughing and joking because life is too short. Eric and Suzi moved to Florida in 2020 with hopes that a new treatment, immunotherapy, would help this cancer go away. Unfortunately, it only made Eric sick and he had hard time keeping weight on.
The last two years, Eric and Suzi were able to enjoy each other and reconnect after raising kids. Eric spent many days kayaking and fishing, hoping to catch that big one. He loved it when he would find manatees and sometimes alligators.
Eric is preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Patty Dewey, brother Matthew, sister Vanessa and many other close family members
Eric is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susanna, two daughters, Sabrina of Cambridge, Kathryn of Cambridge, three granddaughters Willow, Ashlynn, and Aila. He is survived by his brothers David (Maureen) of Cambridge, Myron of Big Lake, Mark (Jennifer) of Isanti. He is survived by lots of other family members and many friends.
Eric was always joyful, happy and wanted to live like Jesus. His strengths displayed during the last six and a half years and humor will be remembered by many including the medical field. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, surgeons, etc who took care of Eric during this time. He wouldn’t have made it this far if it wasn’t for you guys, THANK YOU!
A service will be held Oct. 7, 2022, at the shelter in the Cambridge city park by the river (by the playground). Visitation will start at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. A memorial bench will be placed in the park by the river. Donations for the bench can be made in lieu of flowers to the family. In case of bad weather, service will be held the same time at The Bridge Outreach, 242 3rd Ave Nw, Cambridge.
