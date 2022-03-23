Eric M. Southerland

Eric Max Southerland, of Mora, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. He was 48 years old.
Eric was born on April 13, 1973, in Decatur, Illinois, to parents Dale and JoAnn (Schott) Southerland. He grew up in Iowa and later attended Southwest Missouri State University, where he received a degree in criminal justice. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Eric was the owner and operator of The Trade Zone in Cambridge for a number of years. He was a loving son and father and will be deeply missed.
Eric is survived by his parents; children, Hunter, Madilyn and Maverick; brother Clif Southerland; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
