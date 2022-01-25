Ernest W. Peterson

Ernest Wallis Peterson, 95, of Cambridge, passed away on Jan. 24, 2022. Ernie was born at his family farm in Cook, to Esther and Lawrence Peterson on Dec.4, 1926. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. He was a World War II Navy veteran. He married Carol and they settled in Eveleth and raised their family. After 35 years he retired from U.S. Steel and he and Carol relocated to Cambridge where they were active members of Oxlip Church in Isanti.
Ernie will be lovingly remembered by his children Steve (Jill) Peterson, Rhonda Peterson, Greg (Debbie) Peterson, and Roxanne Thompson; 10 grandchildren: Ciara, Tanya, Amy, Meg, April, Anna, Shaina, Ellie, Steven, and Mary; and 3 great-grandchildren; Leora, Nash, and Max.
He was preceded in death by wife Carol, parents, and siblings. Service will be held at Oxlip Church, Isanti at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with visitation one hour prior. Social distancing will also be accommodated with live video in the fellowship hall. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
