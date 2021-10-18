Florance Olson, of Cambridge, died Oct. 16, 2021, at GracePointe Crossings. She was 91 years old.
Florance Olson was born July 16, 1930, in Springvale to August and Elvera (Chilstrom) West. She was raised in Springvale and then the family moved to Isanti. Florance married Ralph Olson on Sept. 15, 1951, at North Isanti Baptist Church. They made their home in Cambridge and later moved to Isanti.
After Ralph’s death she moved to Anoka and then back to Cambridge. While in Anoka she was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and was now a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. Florence volunteered at Shalom Thrift Store in Cambridge. She was an avid quilter, sewer and an excellent cook. She was known as Grandma Florance to the neighborhood children.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin; husband, Ralph; and by 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by three children, Cheryl Olson of Cambridge, Mike Olson of Fullerton, California, Joni (Brad) Elmstrand of Cambridge; a grandson, Barry Elmstrand of Cambridge; and by many other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
