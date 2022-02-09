Florence R. Stocking

Florence Rosa Stocking, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti.
She was born March 3, 1933, in Charles City, Iowa, to Fred and Rosa (Junkermeier) Pruessner. She married John Stocking and they raised four children. John passed away in September 2017.
Florence is survived by children Terri Holm of Stanchfield, Scott (Tacy) Stocking of Minneapolis, Tracy (Jeff) Blodgett of Woodbury, and Jennifer Stocking (Francis Desiderio) of Statesboro, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; brothers Richard (Virginia) Pruessner of Mason City, Iowa, and Robert (Sharon) Pruessner of Bondurant, Iowa; and other relatives and friends.
A full obituary will follow.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
