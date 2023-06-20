Flossie Tyler passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at the Estates of Linden in Stillwater at the age of 95.
Florence Alta Anderson was born Oct. 9, 1927 to Peter and Alma (Olstrom) Anderson in Eureka Township, Wisconsin.
Flossie is survived by son Byron “Toby” (Crystal) Tyler of Tuscon, Arizona; daughter Elona Tyler-Bergstad of Hinckley; grandchildren Adam Tyler, Serah Prince, Wesley Tyler; great-grandchildren Jadyn, Tyler, Wesley, Nevaeh, Ryan; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Alma Anderson; husband Myles Tyler; son Duane “Tim” Tyler; grandson Alan Tyler; sister Eleanor Carlson; brothers Clifford Anderson, Gordon Anderson.
Funeral services for Flossie: 11 a.m.; Saturday, June 24, 2023 with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in the Harris Covenant Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapelwww.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
