Frances A. Mitchell

Frances “Fran” Mitchell, age 84, of Isanti died August 5, 2021. She was 84 years old.
Frances A. Peterson was born July 5, 1937, to Reon and Lillian Peterson of rural Princeton. Growing up on the family farm offered many adventures for Fran and her two sisters. Graduating high school in 1955, she moved to the Twin Cities working in the home of a local family while attending Northwestern College.
In 1960 she married Gary Mitchell, whom she had known since childhood. They had three children and settled in Isanti. In 1974 Gary’s job moved the family to Grand Rapids, MN. Fran worked primarily as a homemaker as the children were growing. Then she had a few part time jobs outside the home. Gary passed away in 1994 and Fran moved to an apartment in Isanti to be closer to family where she resided for 25-plus years. She had accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age and went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, passing at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary; parents, Reon and Lillian; sister, Janice Anderson; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Ronald Bergquist. She is survived by her children; Jerry Mitchell of Sartell, Cheryl (Steve) Shimek of Circle Pines, and Lynn Steinhart of Princeton; sister, Mona Bergquist of Princeton; grandchildren, Shawna (Alec) Eull, Jon Steinhart, Chris Shimek, and Aric Shimek; three great-grandchildren plus countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Message from Fran: I am passing with peace in my heart holding the hands of my children; my son and my two daughters.
Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 at Nicholas Cemetery in Spencer Brook with refreshments served at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church after the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.