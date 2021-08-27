Frank Snider, died Aug. 10, 2021, at the Elim Home in Princeton. He was 81 years old.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Mamie (Seward) and sisters, Betty Snider and Dorothy Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his children, Jodi (Otto Christianson), Floyd, Jane (Steve Groven) and Franklin; step-children, Sherry (Cathleen), Brad (Mary Lou), Steven, Tammy (Eric Johnson) and Tyler (April); brother, John Snider; sister, Geneva Snider; and five grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1 - 5 p.m., at the Mille Lacs County Historical Society, 101 10th Ave S, Princeton, MN. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
