Bradford, MN (55008)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.