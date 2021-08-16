Frank W. Snider

Frank Snider died Aug. 10, 2021, at the Elim Home in Princeton. He was 81 years old.
Frank Wilfred Snider was born March 23, 1940, in Faulkton, South Dakota to Forrest and Mamie (Seward) Snider. Frank’s first marriage to Janet in 1960 gave him four children, Jodi (Otto Christianson), Floyd, Jane (Steve Groven) and Franklin. He later married Mary Jane Eastlund on Jan. 15, 1994. His step-children are Sherry (Cathleen), Brad (Mary Lou), Steven, Tammy (Eric Johnson) and Tyler (April).
Frank worked at Norm’s Texaco and Arrow Tank in Cambridge for years. He then worked at Princeton Products and Westlings until he retired. Frank loved collecting and watching trains. He loved farming and he did this all his life, starting at age 8.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, and all of his children and step-children; brother, John; sister, Geneva; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
