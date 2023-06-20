Fredrick Ullen Johnston of Rush City passed away peacefully Thursday morning June 15, 2023 at the age of 86.
He was born Oct. 1, 1936 to Ullen and Alma Johnston in Cambridge, MN.
He attended West Riverside School thru 8th grade and finished 9th grade at Cambridge High School.
Fred then went to work at Meyers Feed Mill and always on the family farm. At age 16 he went to work at Donovan’s and at age 17 started working at Jesco.
On July 19, 1959 Fred married Sharon, the absolute love of his life! They had to get married in Iowa because Sharon was under age!
They had three homes in North Branch throughout the years and moved to Rush Point in 1971. They raised five children Mark, Sheila, Todd, Clinton and Cory. A trip the family will never forget is when Fred, Sharon, all five kids and two grandmas took a 1970 Mercury (nine) passenger station wagon to Mexico! What a trip!
He was a family man and worked hard through the years providing a good life for his family. Fred retired from Jesco when he was 52 years old. Enjoying the construction trade he was always there helping out his kids with home projects. In 1997 his son Mark purchased the home place and he and Sharon moved to Rush City where he resided until his death. He will be greatly missed and is greatly respected for taking care of Sharon until she passed just one and a half years ago.
Fred is survived by his son Mark (Liz) Johnston of Rush Point, son Todd Johnston (fiancée Tammi McCarthy) of Rush City, son Clinton Johnston of Minneapolis, son Cory (Beth) Johnston of Sioux City, IA; (15) grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; siblings Marlene Biggins of Cambridge, Lee (Bunny) Johnston of Swanville, Joan (John) Havel of Rush City, Pauline Anderson of Cambridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ullen and Alma Johnston; sister Pearl Theising; wife Sharon Johnston; daughter Sheila Johnston; granddaughter Marsha Johnston.
Funeral services for Fred Johnston are planned for 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior at the Olson Chapel in Rush City, MN. Burial will be in the Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery at Stark.
