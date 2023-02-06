Gail Mattson Dawson, formerly of Braham, MN, passed away on Dec. 6, 2022, in her sleep after losing her courageous battle with cancer. She was 67 years old.
Gail was born on Sept. 9, 1955, to her parents, Leslie and Ann Mattson. She grew up in the Braham area, graduating from Braham High School in 1973. After high school Gail moved to the Twin Cities area where she worked and lived for a few years. Gail was always looking for ways to challenge herself and to get more satisfaction out of her work. She decided one way to do that was to go back to school which she did. Gail attended Anoka Technical Center, receiving her nursing assistant certificate, then she attended Brainerd Community College, graduating with honors and being a member of PHI Theta Kappa. Gail met and married her second husband, James Dawson in Las Vegas, NV. Both Gail and Jim decided after working for a few years in the cities that they wanted to travel. They joined a camping club and traveled while working part time and seasonal jobs until they retired to Arizona. During their travels Gail would volunteer at different national parks through the National Park Service. Gail didn’t like to be still, if she wasn’t volunteering, she was baking. Somehow Gail also found time to knit and crocheted, making some absolutely beautiful quilts. Above all else though Gail found the most time for her dogs, who were her best friends.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Ann; son, Wesley Erbstoesser; first husband, Carl Erbstoesser of Braham, MN; second husband, James Dawson of Hopkins, MN; and her beloved dogs.
Gail is survived by Gene Mattson (Debra Keller) of Brook Park, MN, Teresa (Wesley) Erbstoesser, and many grandchildren from Braham and the surrounding areas.
Gail wanted to thank all of her friends in Arizona that helped her through the tough times while fighting her cancer and making sure she got to her doctor appointments.
At this time there are no services planned for Gail. She donated her body to the Research for Life Program located in Arizona.
Please check back on the Methven Funeral and Cremation Funeral Services website for updates on times and dates for Gail’s services.
