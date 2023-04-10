Gary F. Fix, of Braham, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home. He was 74 years old.
Visitation will be held from 4 -7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. A Rosary Service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A full notice will follow next week. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.