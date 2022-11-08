George Carson Green, age 81, of Minneapolis died Nov. 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Irene Green and brother, Wayne Green. His family and friends will miss him. Graveside service Noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at Isanti Union Cemetery followed by a reception at the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.