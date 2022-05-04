Gerald A. Miller

Gerald August Miller, 80, of rural Stacy, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his son’s home.
He was born Sept. 17, 1941 in North Branch Township, to William and Adeline (Koecher) Miller. Gerald was baptized and confirmed at the Weber Lutheran Church and graduate from Cambridge High School.
He met his wife LaJeanne Forsberg while roller skating at Moulton’s Roller Dome in Rush City. They were wed in December of 1962 and welcomed each of their four children spaced neatly two years apart starting in 1965 with Jenette and ending in 1971 with Jason.
Gerald worked with a variety of employment opportunities including a long stint with Midland Fertilizer and Sylvester Salvage, while working his own farm by raising corn, soybeans, hogs, cattle and kids. He was also very fond of gardening, hunting, fishing, and occasionally participating in tractor pulls with his Allis Chalmers 180.
He enjoyed working the fields, planting, baling hay and combining. He enjoyed fishing here and there, especially spearing for northern pike in the winter on Lake Fannie. He also enjoyed smelting in the early spring with his father on the north shore and spending time with his Uncles Ted and Melvin in the Hill City area.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife LaJeanne “Jeannie” in February 2014; infant daughter Jodi Kay Miller; his brother William; and sister Adeline.
He is survived by daughter Jenette Miller of Stacy; sons Jerid Miller of North Branch and Jason (Dawn) Miller of Stacy; eight grandchildren: Jacob (Ingrid), Joseph (Cyd), Jerry, Layla (Jeff) Gysbers. Michael and Matthew (Ashley) Krantz, Jenna and Julie Miller; five great-grandchildren: Jerry Miller Jr., Jaxon Miller, Brinley August Miller, Viktoria Miller and Evelyn Krantz; as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday May 6, 2022, at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Weber. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
