Gerald H. Rotty, of Cambridge and Wyoming, Minnesota, died Oct. 27, 2021, at Camila Rose Care Center in Coon Rapids. He was 73 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances (Rother) Rotty; and bonus daughter, Barbara Belille. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Marion; three bonus kids, Matthew (Rose) Belille, Gail (Al) Essen, and Laurie Belille; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Interment 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
