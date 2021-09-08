Gerald L. Lorge

Gerald “Jerry” Lorge, age 83, of Isanti passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, in his home.
Gerald Leo Lorge was born May 28, 1938, in Bear Creek, Wisconsin to John and Fern (Bricco) Lorge. He served in the US Navy from June, 1955 to May, 1959. Jerry married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Kraft and they were together for 60 years.
Jerry worked as a Printing Plate Maker for 29 years. He liked talking about his Navy stories, his family, and about working in union shops, sharing things that he has learned along the way. He loved gardening, fishing trips, hunting trips, Ice fishing, snowmobiling, Hawaii trips, road trips with Debbie and George, family time, bird watching, flowers blooming, visiting with friends, playing cribbage with Mindy and always winning. He loved his family events and seeing all the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Donald and Lee; brothers-in-law, Dennis, George, and Bruce; sisters-in-law, Rosie, Joan, and Deborah; son-in-law, George Madline; grandson, Jason Petersen, and great-grandson, Joey Sanborn.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Barbie (Varyl) Raze, Jennie (Steve) Wall, Debbie Madline, Sandie (Tim) Hemsworth, and Paul (Karie) Lorge; brothers, Jack, and Tyler; sisters, Beverly, Judith, and Linda; 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Memorial Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, with visitation one hour prior, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Rd NW in Isanti. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
