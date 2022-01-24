Gerard P. “Gerry” Stopka

Gerard Paul “Gerry” Stopka, 64, of Cambridge formerly of Fridley passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at his home.
He was born June 14, 1957, in Fridley, to Paul and Erdie (Abner) Stopka. Gerry grew up in the Columbia Heights and Fridley area, graduating from Spring Lake Park High School in 1975. He lived a short time in San Marcos, California, where he enjoyed surfing on the beaches of Encinitas. As a young man he worked as an over the road truck driver with Bekins Trucking. Gerry moved to Andover, was married and had two sons, Cory and Brandon. He began working for Minco 44 years ago and was planning to retire when he turned 65 this year. Twenty years ago, he purchased a new home in Cambridge where he was currently living.
Gerry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his 1-year-old grandson Finn, whom he loved to spoil. He had a passion for collecting memorabilia and antiques and coaching his son’s baseball teams. Gerry was active in organizing fundraiser benefits for many friends over the years. He liked to travel to Arizona to golf and visit family. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan, especially the Twins and the Vikings. Gerry was caring, giving, thoughtful and had one helluva sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother Paul Stopka; sisters Mary Stopka and Teresa Lewis; and brother-in-law Jack Lewis.
He is survived by his sons Cory (Anna) Stopka of Burnsville, and Brandon (Ashley) Stopka of Blaine; grandson Finn Stopka; former spouse and mother of his children Yvonne Stopka-Feldkamp; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott Street, St. Paul. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
