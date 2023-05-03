Gerry A. Johnson, age 91, of Isanti died April 28, 2023 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch.
Geraldine Ann Johnson was born April 28, 1932 in Falun Township, near Roseau, Minnesota to Albert and Hildie (Lingman) Nelson. She was raised in Roseau and at the age of 18 she adventured to California and then to Chicago. On July 27, 1951 Gerry married Rubin Johnson at a Baptist Parsonage in Chicago. They started their family and moved to Minneapolis in 1959. They decided it would be best to raise their kids in the country so they moved to a farm in Isanti in 1964. A short time later they became members at South Isanti Baptist Church where they were active most of their lives. Gerry, like Rubin, was a very hard worker. She had multiple gardens and she canned and froze much of their harvest. She learned to play the piano by ear from her dad. Gerry liked to play Scrabble, Phase 10 and Rook, and she could be quite competitive.
Gerry is survived by children, Michael Johnson, Shawna (Timothy) Gleason, and Bradley (Katie) Johnson; grandchildren, Adam (Shay), Melissa (Nate), Eric, Coral (Steve), Leah (Brad), Bjorn (Maureen), Laurenn, Brock (Emily), Jasmine and R. J.; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Tony, Dylan, Trent, Gunnar, Brook, Gloria, Jeremiah, Rubin, Clair, Faviola, Elsa, Marilyn, Savannah, Hugo, Lorenzo, Kimber, Donovan; great-great grandchildren, Olive, Kelsey and Eden; sister, Joyce Norberg; brother, Ladell Nelson; and by many other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rubin; son, Steven; grandson, Lucas Gleason; daughters-in-law, Cindy Johnson and Judy Johnson; siblings, Adelaine Gustafson, Verna Miller, Lorraine Sonsting, Elroy Nelson and Lowell Nelson; brothers-in-law, Harvey Norberg, Virgil Gustafson, Harold Miller and Ole Sonsting; sister-in-law, Lorraine Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11 at South Isanti Baptist Church in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
