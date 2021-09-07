Glen B. Ostrom passed away on Aug. 24, 2021, at home, surrounded by his wife and children. He was 91 years old.
Glen was born on Jan. 27, 1930, in Duluth, Minnesota to Olaf Bernard and Carrie V. (Raymetz) Ostrom. He grew up during the depression in Duluth. He remembered having a radio during his childhood and, sometime in the 1940s, the family got their first phone. He attended school in Duluth through 9th grade, and then the family moved to Cambridge, MN where he graduated in 1947.
After graduating, he worked briefly for the Forest Service in Idaho and then at steel/cement plants in Minnesota until he went into the Navy (Seabees) in June, 1948. He served for five years in Guam, Truk Atoll and Korea.
Upon discharge, he resumed a relationship with Marlene (Newman) who became his bride in December, 1953. Together they had four children.
After living in the Minneapolis area for several years, the family moved to Cambridge where he built a home. He moved his family to California in 1966. It was there that he taught himself to sail and enjoyed spending time on the ocean. The family returned to Cambridge in 1970 where they lived until the children graduated.
Glen worked as an ordnance test engineer at FMC (previously Northern Pump) for most of his career and retired after 39 years.
As empty nesters, he and Marlene enjoyed the challenge and adventure of living and traveling all over the world. They lived in California, Minnesota, Arizona, Australia and Florida. They cruised the Caribbean, Yangtze River, Hawaiian Islands, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Russia and Rome. They also traveled to China, Alaska, Japan and New Zealand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Lyle Jeffries; and brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Bert Ostrom.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene; children Robert (Jodi) Ostrom, Diane (Larry) Dee, Sandra (Doug) Minter, and Nancy (John) Miller; 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Fred) Tunell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Allina Hospice for their compassion in the last year of his life.
He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
