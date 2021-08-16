Glen D. Paulson

Glen Duane Paulson passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Elmhurst Commons in Braham, MN. He was 92 years old.
He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 66 years; son Greg (Nellie) Paulson; daughters, Mary Paulson, Charlotte (Randy) Husom, Charrie (Randy) VanVleet, Kris (Jon) Stull, and Tammy (Randy) Auger, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 2021, at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church in Mora with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Braham VFW Post 1731. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
