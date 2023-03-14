Glenn A. Austin, age 73, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on March 6, 2023. Glenn was born on Nov. 6, 1949 to Billie and Elroy Austin in Minneapolis, MN.
He graduated from Osseo High School in 1967. After graduation, Glenn worked as a carpenter with his grandfather. Later, he started his own company, G A Austin Construction. He worked in and around the Twin Cities area for many years.
Glenn enjoyed many winters in Mesa, AZ with his wife Cathy and summers camping in Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Vanita Nordeen and Tom and Irene Madland; parents Elroy and Billie Austin; infant brother William Austin; sister Lynn Austin; parents in-law Eddie and Naomi Erickson, brother-in-law Jim Erickson and nephew Derek Haynes.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Cathy (Erickson), brother Randy (Joan) Austin and their children and families; Jessica (Mike) Ballou, Joessa Austin and Jacob (Caitlyn) Austin; sister-in-law Laurie (Tom) Haynes and their children and families; Dana (Larry) Englund; brother-in-law Joe (Carol) Erickson and their children and families Dan (Ashley) Erickson and Amy (Mark) Capocasa; aunt and uncle Wanita & Lyle Gerhardt and many other relatives, friends and special fur baby Maddie.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.