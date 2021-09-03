Glenn E. Larson, of Princeton, formerly of Isanti, passed from this world on Sept. 1, 2021, to be the Guest of Honor at his welcome home party in Heaven. He was 83 years old.
Glenn Larson was born on May 21, 1938, in Minneapolis. Glenn lived an incredible life as a modern Renaissance man. Many know him via his career as a machinist and quality control engineer at Motek in Cambridge, an Army reservist, a Deacon and youth leader at Elim Isanti, as a fellow explorer/traveler or as a fix it guy.
Travel was his love. He would remind you that “this land is your land - go see it”.
His incredible talent was fixing. He could see the “potential” in every box of parts and he would fabricate the rest to make anything work again. Glenn knew far more than he let on.
He also saw and encouraged the gifts and incredible potential in each person he met.
We are deeply saddened by our loss. We were immensely blessed to have had so many wonderful years with him. We are very comforted knowing he is in a much better place. His new mansion is not a fixer upper.
He was preceded in his Heavenly journey by his parents, Ernest and Norma Larson and his sister, Grace Larson Swanson.
He is loved and remembered here by his wife of 62 years, Marietta; his daughter, Barb Love; his sons, Steve and Bruce and wife, Renee; grandson, Caden; his sister, Joyce Killmer; along with a slew of brothers in law, sisters in law and many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Love you Dad!!!
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with visitation at 1 p.m. and lunch following the service. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
