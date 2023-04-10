Gordon (Gordy) Lowell Schroeder

Gordon Lowell Schroeder (Gordy), age 90, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023 with his children at his side. He was in hospice care at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Gordon was born on Sept. 9, 1932 to Robert and Florence Schroeder in New Ulm, MN. He grew up on the family farm in Courtland Township and began school in the one-room country schoolhouse next door. He transferred to New Ulm public school in the 5th grade, where he met a girl named Loretta. They became best friends, high school sweethearts and later, husband and wife.
Gordy attended New Ulm High School where he played football, sang in the choir and played saxophone in the Swing Band. He graduated in 1950 and started college that fall at the University of Minnesota Agriculture Campus in St. Paul, MN.
In 1951, during the Korean Conflict, and while still attending college, he enlisted in the Navel Air Reserve. On Feb. 21, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Loretta Herrick, at the First Methodist Church in New Ulm, MN. After graduation, they moved back to New Ulm as he began a job with Kraft Foods. He then followed job opportunities to Melrose, MN and Redwood Falls, MN before returning to New Ulm in 1963 to farm alongside family.
He lived life with integrity and hard work, faith and love of family. As a father, he found a common interest he could share with each of his children and nurtured that connection. Soon after moving to the farm, he got a horse for Kristen. He enjoyed horses too; it was the beginning of 4-H horse shows and trail rides.
Gordon was a founding member and first President of the Nicollet County Pork Producers. He also did a one-year term as President of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association in 1973. In 1974 Gordon stepped away from the farm and started a new chapter in the Princeton, MN area where he and Loretta were warmly welcomed by a neighborhood group called the “Blue Hill Gang”. He also continued his interest in horses and rode with the “Pony Express Riders”.
He became the Dept of Agriculture ASCS Director for Chisago County and after giving his horse to his daughter Kristen, he moved the family to a lake home east of Princeton and closer to work. He loved music and singing, a talent he shared with daughter Kay. Together, they joined the Community Summer Theater and performed in several musical productions.
Gordy enjoyed life on the lake, he loved fishing and his young grandchildren were excited about boat rides with Grandpa. In 1990, Gordy and Loretta moved to Cambridge, MN and once again became active members of the local United Methodist Church. He picked up golfing and a new interest in hockey as grandchildren began playing the game. He shared a love of sports with son David, and he and Loretta enjoyed many of their grandchildren’s hockey games. When Loretta was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, he sought out caregiver education for himself and later worked with other families to pass on his knowledge and experience.
Gordon was preceded in death by Loretta, his wife of 65 years, his grandson Ben Schroeder, his parents Robert and Florence Schroeder and his brother Donald Schroeder.
is survived by his daughter Kristen (Randy) Smoyer, son David (Lynne) Schroeder, daughter Kay (Jim) Namovich, sister Darleen Wieland, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is loved and will be missed by all.
The date for the Memorial Service is pending. Please refer to www.carlsonlillemoen.com for updates. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
