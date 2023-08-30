Gordon L. Schroeder, 90, of Cambridge passed away March 31, 2023 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.
Gordon was preceded in death by Loretta, his wife of 65 years, his grandson Ben Schroeder, his parents Robert and Florence Schroeder and his brother Donald Schroeder.
He is survived by his daughter Kristen (Randy) Smoyer, son David (Lynne) Schroeder, daughter Kay (Jim) Namovich; sister Darleen Wieland; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Full obituary can be seen at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Celebration of Life Service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. North, Cambridge. Interment in New Ulm Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.