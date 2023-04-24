Gregory Sprau, age 73, of Stanchfield died April 18, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Gregory Sterling Sprau was born Oct. 7, 1949 in Waterloo, Iowa to Jacob and Lois (Jutting) Sprau. He was raised in Meservey, Iowa where he attended school at Meservey-Thornton and continued his education in Drafting and estimating in Dubuque, Iowa. On July 8, 1972 He married Deborah Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forrest City, Iowa. They lived in Shakopee, Blaine, and then in Isanti for 27 years. In 2004 they moved to Stanchfield. Greg built a cabin on Lake Buchite in Emily, MN where they enjoyed weekends and vacations from 1988 until 2005.Greg loved hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Dusty. He is survived by his wife, Deb; his sons, Christopher (Jenny) Sprau, Brian Sprau, and Nick (Billie) Howard; sister, Karen (Keith) Johnson; brothers, Kevin (Kathi) Sprau, Michael (Tracee) Sprau; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visiting time one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTibutes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.