Hansel Henry Svendby, formerly of Braham, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Ecumen of North Branch. He was 88 years old.
Hansel was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Dodge County, Minnesota to parents Oliver and Clara (Kyllo) Svendby. He grew up on a farm in the Braham area, graduating from Braham High School in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army after which he worked as a mechanic for MN DOT for 20 years, all while helping his father farm on the weekends. In 1981, he returned to Braham permanently and took over farming. When his health declined, he moved to Ecumen of North Branch, where he enjoyed the friendship and care he received from the staff. He will be missed.
I’ve lived a good life and now “I walk humbly with my God”
Hansel is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Svendby of St Louis Park and Karen Svendby of Big Sandy, TN and several cousins.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hamilton FHS - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
