Harold “Bud” Pearthree, age 92, of Cambridge and formerly of Barnum and Hinckley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 30, 2022.
Bud was born Sept. 5, 1930 in McGregor, MN to Arnim and Christine (Johnson) Pearthree. He grew up in McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in May 1947. He farmed and logged with his father. He then began driving a milk truck for Old Home Creameries of Moose Lake, eventually purchasing his own route and being self-employed for the rest of his career.
On Jan. 16, 1954 he married Marilyn Moline and they raised their four children in the Barnum and Hinckley areas. He was an ardent supporter of his children and grandchildren in every sport they participated in, taking time to work with them and be at their games.
Upon retirement, Bud and Marilyn pulled up roots and headed west settling in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He worked as a tour guide at Custer State Park doing jeep rides and teaching tourists about the rich history and cultures of the area. This fulfilled his dream of sharing his love of history and the outdoors with those around him. He received numerous letters of thanks and also recognition awards from the state of South Dakota. After ten years they returned to Minnesota to spend time with their family.
Bud’s favorite place was the hunting camp that they built on the Pearthree family homestead. There he enjoyed hunting, mowing the lawn, playing cards, sharing stories and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by so many.
Bud is survived by four children, Deb Pearthree, Craig Pearthree (Yvonne Olsen), Cindy (Mark Sundberg), and Heidi (Steve) Olander; grandchildren Ben, Mikhail, Peter, Jesse, Kelsey (Sergio), Isaac, Janaya, Lacy, Aaron, Zenebesh, Amanda (Adam), Betsy, and Jackie; great grandchildren Liliana, Niko, Colten(CJ), Kade, Karsyn and Blakely.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, grandson Tekle, and five siblings.
A memorial service will be held at noon. Thursday, Oct. 13th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Leonard Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.