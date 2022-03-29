Harold R. Yerigan

Harold Raymond Yerigan, 79, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a several year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Harold was born on Dec. 4, 1942, to Henry “Bud” and Marion Yerigan. Harold graduated from Cambridge High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Minneapolis Barber College in May 1967. He attended barber school with his dear friend Jack (John) Gobernatz, which resulted in a long-standing friendship and many fishing and camping trips with Jack and Avis and Harold and Sandra with all of their children.
Harold’s first marriage was to Sandra M. Yerigan on May 2, 1963. They had two children, Tammie (Scott) Law and Michael (Erin) Yerigan. Harold later married Candy Hanson on Nov. 4, 2002; his stepchildren are Daniel Hanson (Andrea) and Hannah Hanson (Rusty Reynolds).
Harold was a well-known and well-loved barber for 40-plus years. He owned Barbers on Main in Cambridge, where his barber pole spun to welcome so many customers. He loved being a barber and considered himself very fortunate to have had the opportunity to converse and have friendships with so many people. He always considered all of the barbers/stylists “his girls.” He even had the opportunity to have his barber shop featured in a TV commercial. He loved all of his grandchildren and had the good fortune to camp with them for 10 years, which produced many wonderful memories including the infamous “bear claw” tree. He cherished the get-togethers he had with Candy, children (including steps), grandchildren and Sandy. He considered himself blessed to have been a part of such a large blended family, including Candy’s family 20-plus relatives who convened for a week every year in the summer on Gull Lake, enjoying family and water volleyball. Harold and Candy traveled a lot, either camping with the kids, Lac Des Mille Lac fishing trips, many trips to Grand Rapids, and a hunting trip to South Africa with dear friends, just to name a few. He loved fishing and hunting, and he almost always out-fished Candy’s brothers (and brother-in-law) with his antiquated gear. He also loved golfing and watching and recording bird species from his back deck where he and Candy enjoyed many meals.
Harold was preceded in death by his father Henry and mother Marion; nephew David Yerigan; and sisters-in-law Sierra Yerigan and Sandy Yerigan.
Harold is survived by his wife Candy; his children and stepchildren; brothers Wayne (Sandy), Paul (Sheree), and Jim (Vicki); four grandchildren, Ben, Phillip, Lyla, and Walter; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed via the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
