Harold R. Yerigan

Harold Raymond Yerigan, 79, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a several year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed via the church Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Complete obituary and condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
