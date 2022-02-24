Harry J. Seidenkranz

Harry “Sonny” J. Seidenkranz, age 90, of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2002, at M Health Fairview Hospital in Wyoming.
Harry was born on Sept. 27, 1931, in Roseville, Minnesota to parents, Harry and Angeline (Mertz) Seidenbranz. Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea. Upon his return from the military he took a job working in construction. Harry worked construction for several different companies and eventually retired from Ryan Construction Company. He married Dorothy J. Parker on July 19, 1968, in South Dakota. Harry loved going to the casino and working around his home.
Harry is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Steven Krashur of St. Paul, Harry Jr. of St. Paul, Summer (Clark) Seidenkranz of St. Paul and Rick Ahartz of Wyoming; his two sisters, Angeline Abbott and Veronica “Ronnie” Janos, both of St. Paul; as well as his five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Jim and sisters, Ceil, Rosella and Mary.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with Rev. Marlene Elmstrom officiating. Interment followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com.
