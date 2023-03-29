Hazel Marie Kranz, of Braham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home. She was 86 years old.
Hazel was born on November 23, 1936 in Holden, West Virginia to parents Asa Arden and Mary Elizabeth (Pack) Adkins. She was the youngest of seven children raised by her coal miner father and homemaker mother. In 1946, the family moved to Ohio where Hazel attended Bidwell Porter High School, graduating in 1955. After graduation, she moved to Minnesota where she met Gerard Kranz, a dairy farmer in Osseo. They were united in marriage in 1958 and blessed with five children including a set of twins that sadly died in infancy. In the early 1970’s the family moved to a dairy farm in Braham. She worked on the farm with her husband while raising her children but later worked at a factory, nursing home, and at several restaurants.
Hazel enjoyed reading (anything), embroidery, going to the casino, and playing bingo. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee with Shirley and Al Campbell and going fishing with her kids or dear friend Evie Splittstoesser. Hazel was a faithful member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic church in Braham, but also prayed the rosary at the nursing homes in Mora and Cambridge with her friends Evie and Jim. Hazel enjoyed fixing holiday meals, the more the merrier. She loved her children and grandson Tanner dearly. Her home was always open and full of their friends, and she would never know how many she would find sleeping on the living room floor. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerard, infant twins Deborah and David, son Greg, twin sisters Ada and Vada Adkins, sister Nella Kranz, and Leslie Adkins.
She is survived by her daughter Laura; son Kevin; grandson Tanner; sisters Ella Lucas and Ardith Gardner; special nephew Gary “Gene” Adkins; many nieces and nephews in the Kranz and Adkin’s families and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
