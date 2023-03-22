Hazel Marie Kranz, of Braham, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at her home. She was 86 years old.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
