Helen Marie Johnson, of Braham, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. She was 97 years old.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. The family requests that face masks be worn at the services for Helen and that only those who have been fully vaccinated attend in person. The service will be live streamed on the Braham Lutheran Church Facebook page.
A Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund (donations made at the St. Paul Foundation at 101 Fifth Street East Suite 2400 – Saint Paul, MN 55101 - Phone: 651.224.5463). A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
