Helen M. Johnson

Bradford, MN (55008)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.