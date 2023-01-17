Helen Parson, age 94, of Isanti died Jan. 15, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Helen Lois Parson was born Feb. 11, 1928 to Victor and Nellie Peterson, at their home in Isanti, Minnesota. She attended grade school in Isanti, and high school in Cambridge, Minnesota. As a young adult, she worked as a telephone operator, a bank teller, and at Anchor Casualty insurance. On Sept. 9, 1950, she married Lee Parson. They resided in Mounds View, Minnesota. They had three children: Barbara in 1955, Dale in 1958 and Beverly in 1962.
Helen and Lee were privileged to have a little Sunday morning fellowship meeting in their home. In June of 1976, they moved to their farm place in Isanti, Minnesota. Helen and Lee moved to GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, Minnesota, in 2017. While residing there, they were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.
Grandma Helen’s door was always open, and if you came to visit, you had to stay and eat. She enjoyed having her family around her table. She was an excellent cook, and each one could say what their favorite dish would be...Grandma could even make a frozen pizza taste good!
Family was very important to Helen, and she had a fierce love for all. She had a special interest in the lives of each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband Lee. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; Barbara (Ray) Bullick, Kristina (Christopher), Hannah, Ashley, Kathryn and Charlotte Mellow, Samuel (Julia), Elea and Leeam Bullick; Dale (Pamela) Parson, Chelsea (Jason) Tracey, Cameron Parson, Courtney (Joel) Torkelson; Beverly (John) Easley, Tina (Travis), Lily and Isaac Hanson, Timothy (Kelly), and Brynnly Colling; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
