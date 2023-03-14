Henry Newton “Hank” Michael, age 91 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 at GracePointe Crossing.
He was born April 8, 1931 to Henry B. and Ruth (Haines) Michael in Humboldt, South Dakota. When Henry was five the family moved near Bock, Minnesota where he was raised on a farm and attended country school. Hank worked at various jobs including Olsen Furniture in Milaca. In January 1951 he entered the U.S. Army, served stateside in the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in October 1952. Hank also served in the Army National Guard, honorably discharged in 1957.
In 1956 he met Ruth Anderson and they were married May 18, 1957 at Karmel Covenant Church. Hank and Ruth made their home in Milaca for eight years before moving to Crystal where they raised their four children. In 2000 they moved to Blaine and in 2017 retired to Cambridge.
Hank worked over 30 years at Crystal Linoleum and Carpet, retiring at age 60. Hank and Ruth enjoyed camping at Springvale Campground for 27 years. They enjoyed traveling, making two trips to Sweden, visiting five other European countries and they spent their 50th Anniversary on an Alaskan cruise with family and friends. He missed Ruth terribly after her death. Hank enjoyed woodcarving, photography, spending time visiting with people and had a great appreciation for the beauty of God’s creation, loving the mountains, woods and lakes. He was a craftsman and artistic, repaired and built many things, always very meticulous about his work. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Milaca, Brooklyn Center Baptist, Northwest Baptist in New Hope and a current member of Karmel Covenant Church.
Besides his parents, Hank was preceded in death by his wife Ruth in February 2019, sister Ellen Michael and step-brother Benjamin Michael.
Hank is survived by his children Darlene (Andy) Clark of Carrollton, TX, Dan Michael of Rio Rancho, NM, Cheryl (Tom) Johnson of Ramsey, Cathy (Geoff) Pierce of Nisswa; grandchildren Nicole (Mike) Barnett, Terri (Mike) Calley, Randy Clark, Danielle Michael (Cody Keeble), Jonathan Michael, Allan Ewing (Amanda Okan), Elizabeth (Justin) Miller, Sarah (Kyle) Abendroth, Josh (Amy) Pierce, Carrie (Trevor) Backmann, Heather Pierce (Wyle Moger), great grandchildren Annemarie & Jamie Barnett, Brook, Paige & Abigail Calley, Piper & Wyatt Keeble, Caleb, Briella and Asher Abendroth, Naia Pierce, Kylie and Raelynn Backmann, sisters-in-law Ellen Niznik, Evie (Neil) Danielson, Joyce Anderson, brother-in-law Carl (Phyllis) Anderson, other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to Ray Gustaffson who visited and played games with Dad almost daily while Dad was in long term care and prior while in assisted living. Ray was a wonderful constant friend and support. Also thank you to the staff at GracePointe Crossing and chaplains Chuck Knutson and Dale Solberg for their many visits supporting, encouraging and prayers. Optage Hospice staff, RN case manager Jane Brodeen, chaplain Nick Matchefts, music therapist Marissa Endorf, massage therapist Barb Bergman, social worker Jane Crompton and HHA Brittnee Russo, Pastor Jason, Steve, Glenda, Cheryl and Sandy from Karmel Covenant Church who visited Hank and served him communion, Carl Anderson and Ellen Nizink for many visits and phone calls with Hank and other friends and family.
Funeral Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Karmel Covenant Church 5799 Cty Rd 6 NW Princeton. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Karmel Covenant Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
