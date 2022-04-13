Hilda M. Christenson was born May 7, 1924, to Josephine and Henry Knutson in Austin. She grew up on a farm in Blooming Prairie. She was the fifth child of 10. She attended country school until the 8th grade. She worked a variety of jobs during her life, finally retiring from Grandview Christian Home in 1999.
Hilda met her husband Glen at a local dance, which led to their marriage on July 2, 1946 in Kasson. They resided in New Richland until 1959. They moved to the Cambridge area in April 1959, where they raised four sons.
Hilda loved farming, vegetable and flower gardening, quilting and refinishing furniture. She was very active in her church. But by far and away, she loved her family and would do anything for them, especially make lefsa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Glen; sons Alan and Mark; nine siblings; and her special friends, Arlene Anderson, Phyllis Olson, Martha Axem and Gladys Brynildson.
Hilda is survived by her sons Neil (Cheryl) Christenson, Dale Christenson and daughter-in-law Lori Christenson; grandchildren Chad (Jodi) Christenson, Zachary Christenson (Carla Harris), Caarin (Jason) Bienhoff, Katie Christenson (Matt Kutcha), John (Tamara) Christenson and Jill Kahring (John Moore); and great-grandchildren Bennett, Claire, Grace, Abby, Anna, Jo, Wesley, Alyssa, Alexia, Isabella, Hailey and Hannah.
She is also survived by Janet Stewart; very special friend Marlys Botten; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old North Main St., Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment is at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244 Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com.
