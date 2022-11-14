Hilderd Raymond Pierson, of Braham, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was 92 years old.
Hilderd was born on June 4, 1930 in Hopkins, Minnesota to parents Raymond and Esther (Beinke) Pierson. He grew up in the Hopkins area until he was 14, when the family moved to a farm in Stanchfield. Hilderd worked with his dad on the farm and began his lifelong love of horses. As a young man, Hilderd worked at Armors meat plant, Superior Separator farm equipment, and a few other odd jobs before he began a career with Webb Publishing. He worked as a book binder for 39 and a half years before retiring in 1992.
On Sept. 22, 1962, Hilderd was united in marriage to Kay Hancock at the Mora United Methodist church. The couple made their home on a farm near Braham and were blessed with two sons, Jay and Jim. The Pierson farms raised beef cattle, horses, and crops over the years. Hilderd raised many horses over the years and participated in Rodeos and was a founding member of the SkyHi Riders Saddle Club.
Hilderd loved the outdoors and hunting deer, ducks, geese, and especially racoons with his dogs. He enjoyed the close friendship he had with the entire Schmakel family over the years. Hilderd was a longtime member of the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed watching and supporting his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Christmas was his favorite holiday and he loved to spoil his grandchildren.
Hilderd was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Kay; children, Jay (LaTisha) and Jim; grandchildren, Adelia, Royce, Waylon, Breanna, Bryce, and Brooke; and many other relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Braham. Pastor Tim Renstrom officiated. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
