Hugo “Buck” Strike, Jr.

Hugo Strike, Jr. “Buck”, age 81, of Isanti died at home Feb. 4, 2023 after a 14 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Hugo “Buck” was born June 11, 1941 to Hugo and Eva Strike, in the hired hands house, on the Nye family farm (now Nye Nature Center), in Henderson, MN. The family moved back to Isanti, where he was raised, and he attended schools in Isanti & Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1959. That fall, Hugo attended the University of Minnesota Mortuary Science program, and graduated from there in 1962. He then served his apprenticeship at the Albin Chapel in Minneapolis, and worked there for 3 years.
In August of 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Anderson, at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge. After living in Minneapolis for those three years, Hugo and Elaine moved back to their home town of Isanti in 1965, and built the building which housed the Strike Funeral Chapel, Elaine’s Flowers & Gifts and their personal living home. They were blessed with two children, Lori & Brian. Brian joined the family business and in 1994 they opened another location in Cambridge.
Hugo & Elaine were very active at Elim Baptist Church (now New Hope Community Church) where Hugo served as a deacon, treasurer, on a building committee, and where together they were youth sponsors, often having 50+ kids in their home on Wednesday evenings, plus several boundary waters youth canoe trips and more. A strong Christian faith was very much a part of their lives, and they continued worshiping at New Hope Community Church. Hugo was also active in the community, serving as a charter member of the Isanti Lions club, involved in the Isanti Commercial Club, served on the Isanti City Council and as Mayor when the city water system was installed, and he also served as Secretary/Treasurer of Isanti Community Services senior housing.
Hugo & Elaine enjoyed camping & canoeing, and vacations from Alaska to Mexico & the Caribbean, and a bit of Europe, especially enjoying the natural beauty of God’s world. Bicycling was a big part of Hugo’s life, riding about 30 miles in the morning before breakfast, as time would allow, and took several bike trips with Jim Klobuchar, Cycle Oregon and in Minnesota & North Dakota. Growing up with sporty Studebakers his parents had, he hoped that if he would ever have a classic car, it would be a Studebaker. On his 80th birthday, that dream came true, and he purchased a 1963 Studebaker Avanti. In November of 2021, after actively working that day, Hugo was diagnosed with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia).
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Olga Strike, Axel and Signe Pearson, parents, Hugo Sr. and Eva Strike and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elaine; brother, Harlow (Cecelia) Strike; daughter, Lori (Randy) Eggiman; son, Brian (DeAnn) Strike, 8 grandchildren; Erica (Jamie) Hardwick, Brett (Aleah) Eggiman, Aaron (Aubrey) Eggiman, Evan Eggiman, Brian Strike, Jr., Madelyn Strike, Lexi Glomski and Max Glomski; 6 great-grandchildren; Autumn Lippert, Cole, Jamie and Branch Hardwick, Maren Eggiman and Elsie Eggiman; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, February 10 at New Hope Community Church in Isanti. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. If you desire, memorials suggested to New Hope Community Church or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.