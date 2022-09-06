Irene Louise Hesse was born on Sept. 2, 1944 in Minneapolis MN. She died unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2022.
Irene, an avid family tree archivist, was an 11th generation American on her maternal side. Through her maternal grandmother, Jenny Wilbur, she could trace her family’s American roots to 1630 and the Winthrop Fleet.
She was an avid photographer and collected vintage cameras. She was an excellent seamstress. She was a knitter and a prolific and talented crocheter. She generously contributed to many charitable organizations. She was a reader and probably the best customer in the public library system.
Irene comes from a large extended Hesse family. Her paternal grandparents, Carl and Anna, came from Germany and eventually settled on a farm in Weber, MN. Carl and Anna had 8 children that remained in Minnesota and the families lived close enough to celebrate birthdays and holidays. She is well remembered by her cousins and their families.
Irene worked for the University of Minnesota and retired in 2004. Comments from her colleagues attest to her course editing skills and describe in detail her willingness to take on their myriad of requests.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille (Wilbur/Christiansen) Hesse, Wilhem Hesse and brother, Paul. She is survived by her brothers, Richard and Robert (Gina), nieces and nephew, Lori (Tom) Mayer, Lynda (Sam) Roberts, Brian (Courtney) Hallich, Brandon Hallich, Brea (Jay) Hansen, Brooke (Dana) Hallich, Jessica (Kurt) Eisenschenck and Jonathan (Alex) Mayer.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Sept. 6, 2022. Inurnment will be at St. John Lutheran Church cemetery in Weber, MN. An extended family and friends celebration of Irene’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
