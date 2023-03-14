Irmtraut “Irma” Kuehn Harper, of Cambridge, formerly Braham, passed away surround by family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at home. She was 95 years old.
Irma was born on Oct. 22, 1927 in Gohlitsch, Germany to Anna Kuehn. She grew up in Germany during the entire six years of WWII. She attended school in Germany until Russia took over the area where she lived. Irma and her mother with forced out of their homes and because refugees, ending up in Munich, Germany. Irma attended Beauty School, working as a beautician for a few years before taking an office job on the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. She met a handsome American soldier names Stanford V. Harper. They were united in marriage on March 27, 1945 on the Airbase and also in a private ceremony at the Mackbasch Lutheran Church in Germany.
After Stan’s discharge from the military, Irma and Stan returned to his home in Burley, Idaho. Speaking only a little English, Irma worked at a dry-cleaning plant for a few years. After extensive studying, Irma became an American citizen in 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho. In that same year, Irma and Stan welcomed a daughter, Ruby Ann into their family. Together the family moved to Braham in 1965. Irma worked at the Braham Bakery for many years. She worked as a waitress at the Park Café for a few years and at a restaurant in Cambridge for 6 years. In her later years, Irma was the caretaker of the Christensen Apartments in Braham. As Stan’s health began to fail, Irma took care of him before his death in November of 2011.
Irma enjoyed taking care of her lawn and gardens. She loved flowers in the summer and raking leaves in the fall. She was a member of the Braham Ev. Lutheran church since moving to Braham in 1965. Most of all Irma loved her family. She enjoyed all the time spent with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Irma will be remembered for her for her warm hugs, bright smile, and cheerful attitude. She will be dearly missed.
Irma is preceded in death by her mother, brother Horst Fey, and husband Stan.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Ann (Mark) Jensen of Cambridge; granddaughter, Heidi (David) Steiger and Susanna Miller; great grandchildren, Kaeleigh, Brexstan, Destyne, Jaidien, and Izzabelle; many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrea Bonneville DeNaples. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
