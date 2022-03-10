Isanti County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Isanti County Court on Feb. 28 - March 4. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Pierre Markel Tieh-Bryant (DOB 02/25/1997) of Mounds View, was charged March 1 with one count of burglary - 2nd degree - building - possess tool; one count of burglary - 3rd degree - steal/commit felony or gross misd.; and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Michael Lynn Robinson (DOB 10/16/1964) of Minneapolis, was charged March 1 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Montrell Maurice Bacon (DOB 10/16/1984) of Cambridge, was charged March 1 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Jeremiah Edward Vieths (DOB 07/31/1986) of Elk River, was charged March 2 with one count of drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period; one count drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine; two counts of drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration; two counts of drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Phillip James Merrill (DOB 03/26/1984) of Chanhassen, was charged March 2 with two counts of drugs - 1st degree - sale - 17 grams or more - cocaine or meth w/in 90-day period; one count of drugs - 1st degree - possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine; one count of drugs - 3rd degree - possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin; one count drugs - 5th degree - sale - marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration; and one count drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Frank John Rakowiecki (DOB 05/28/1978) of Isanti, was charged March 2 with violate no contact order - within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.
Teresa Marie Borowick (DOB 10/02/1980) - no address listed, was charged March 3 with one count of assault - 2nd degree - dangerous weapon; and one count threats of violence.
Sergio Becerra (DOB 04/16/1988) of Cambridge, was charged March 4 with assault - 3rd degree - substantial bodily harm.
Chisago County Court Reports
The following felony charges were filed in Chisago County Court on Feb. 28 - March 5. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Phillip William Estes (DOB 06/26/2000) of Wyoming, was charged Feb. 28 with domestic assault - by strangulation.
Hayden Michael North (DOB 08/06/1995) of Eau Claire, WI, was charged March 1 with fugitive from justice from other state - extradition waived.
Deborah Lynn Kordell (DOB 03/12/1956) of Stacy, was charged March 2 with drugs - 5th degree - possess schedule 1,2,3,4 - not small amount marijuana.
Nicholas Timothy Bassett (DOB 08/22/1988) of Aikin, was charged March 4 with burglary - 1st degree - dwelling - occupied - non-accomplice present.
