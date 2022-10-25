Jackie Norman of Grasston passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at her home at the age of 40.
Jacqueline Carol Norman was born April 10, 1982 to Doug Norman and Julie Blackowiak in Rush City, Minnesota.
Jackie is survived by her significant other Jay Barnes of Grasston; sons Maverick Norman and Waylon Barnes both of Grasston; parents Doug Norman of Grasston, Julie (Bob) Cox of Pine City; sister Jenny (Travis) Smith of Grasston; niece Sada Norman of Grasston; nephew Hunter Smith of Grasston; grandparents Jim and Carol Norman of Grasston; aunts and uncles Sandra Norman (Kenny Stroeing) of Grasston, Linda Blackowiak (Bill Suckow) of North Branch, Douglas (Tabitha) Blackowiak of Pensacola, FL, Jean (Dick) Hermes of Andover.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Pauline (Kenny) Bible, Charlie Blackowiak; aunt Vicki Skalicky.
Funeral services for Jackie: 11 a.m.; Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at the Henriette Free Methodist Church. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 5-8 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
