Jacob A. Kusske, 18, of Cambridge, Minnesota heartbreakingly made the choice to end his life on Dec. 14, 2021.
Jacob Alan Kusske was born Aug. 17, 2003, in Coon Rapids, Minnesota to Kendra (Kusske) Holmes and Michael Kusske.
He loved Bella (Isabella Schmitz), Maxx (his cat), longboarding, swimming, bowling, playing pool and hanging out with his friends. He loved to crack jokes and would start a sentence to relay some fascinating trivia with “DID YOU KNOW??!!”. He enjoyed making people laugh with weird faces or funny noises.
He was truly one of a kind with a BIG heart. He was a wonderful son and will be sorely missed by family and many others.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Sandra Kusske, Ronald Kusske, Gail Markle and Elting Markle.
Jacob is survived by his mother Kendra (Henry) Holmes of Cambridge, father Mike Kusske of Sturgeon Lake, MN, sister Jordyn Kusske (Hailee Curtis) of Bloomington, step brother Thomas Holmes of Rochester, step sister Kristina Holmes of Isanti, grandmother Pat (Steve) Smith of Greenbrier, AR, girlfriend Isabella Schmitz of Isanti, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering was held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment was in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
