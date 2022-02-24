Jacob N. Homan, age 93, of Cambridge died Feb. 15, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul.
Jacob Nickolas Homan was born in St Leo. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen; daughter, Doretta; two brothers; and parents. Jacob is survived by daughters Wanda, Cindy and Pam; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be place at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
