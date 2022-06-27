James A. Burman

James “Jim” Arnold Burman, 94 of Cloquet, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born in Ogilvie on Nov. 27, 1927, the son of William and Elsie (Besser) Burman. James grew up and attended school in Brook Park, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Athey. He served with the U.S. Army during WW II in Okinawa and the Philippines. James and Naomi raised their family in Cloquet, where he worked as a truck driver. After his retirement, they joined “Laborers for Christ” traveling the country building churches. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Cloquet VFW, where he served on the Honor Guard. James loved his church and the VFW very much. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. James enjoyed sports, especially the Twins and the Vikings.
James was preceded in death and is now reunited with his parents; his wife Naomi, of almost 60 years; daughter, Carolyn; sons, William and Jeff; and his siblings, John, Bernice, Alyce, and Willard. He is survived by his children, Ed (Carla) Burman of Mesa, Ariz., Cheryl (Keith) Johnson, and Jan (Jim) Maslowski of Cloquet; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Herrin of Marshfield, Mo., Jennifer Burman of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Jessica (Jake) Davis of Moose Lake, Ryanne (Steve) Battaglia and Adam (Sharalee) Maslowski of Cloquet, and Bryan Maslowski of South Range, Wisc.; numerous great-grandchildren; and especially his loving companion of many years, Alma Ojala.
Services were on held Friday, June 24, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 515 Skyline Blvd. in Cloquet with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Military honors were presented by Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. A lunch reception followed in the Church Social Hall. Interment was held in Brook Park Cemetery. To leave on online condolence, visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
