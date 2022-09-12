James A. Kranz, age 86, of Isanti died Sept. 6, 2022 at GracePointe Crossing The Gables.
James Allen Kranz was born Jan. 12, 1936 in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Henry and Adeline (Marengo) Kranz. Jim was confirmed at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1954 and then served his country in the US Air Force for eight years. On May 28, 1966, Jim married Joyce Moore at Fish Lake Lutheran Church. They made their home in Stark and then moved to rural Isanti where they lived for over 50 years. Jim worked at Onan Cummings until retiring in 1997. Jim enjoyed watching football, spending time with his grandchildren, gardening with his wife, and listening to music of all kinds. In his youth, he sang in the choir at Fish Lake Lutheran and later learned to yodel, play harmonica, and dance, especially polka dance. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandpa and will be deeply missed by many.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Joyce; son, Chad (Shannon) Kranz; daughter, Tina (Joe) Heidelberger; brother, Dwight Kranz; two sisters, Audrey Johnson, and Lois Bliss; six grandchildren, Andrew (Alexandra), Conner, Braden (Madeline), Noah, Katherine, and Matthew; great-grandson, Henry; brother-in-law, Fred Johnston; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Henry Kranz; sisters, Pearl Larson, Violet Kranz, Jeanine Perrin, and Sharon Johnston; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Merle Johnson, Raymond Bliss, Roy Larson, Linda Kranz, Shirley Kranz and Margaret Kranz.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark. Visitation was held 3 – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Cambridge American Legion. Interment at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
