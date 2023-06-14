James Albert Wilson, 84, of Cambridge formerly of East Bethel passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Fergus Falls, Minnesota to Raymond and Irene Wilson. James grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1957. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he moved to Minneapolis where he worked and retired after 43 years.
He was united in marriage to Kathryn King in Alexandria. They made their home in Minneapolis. After retirement they moved to Cambridge.
James enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and reading. He and Kathryn enjoyed traveling and made several trips throughout the United States and other countries.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son. He is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the Chapel at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
