James F. Zarns, age 78, of Oak Grove and formerly of Isanti, died Sept. 20, 2022 at Mercy Hospital.
James Fredrick Zarns was born March 12, 1944 in Swanville, Minnesota to Fredrick and Faye (Martin) Zarns. He attended Swanville High School and continued his education at Staples Vocational School. On June 22, 1963 Jim married Bonita Crawford in Swanville. They made their home in Minneapolis and Blaine before moving to Isanti in 1978. They recently moved to Oak Grove. Jim worked at Twin City Die-casting and then St. Paul Metalcraft until retiring in 2008. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and especially spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Bonita; daughter, Missy (Dorn) Opatz; grandchildren, Brandon (Kari) Opatz, Kelsey Opatz; siblings, Yvonne VanBockel, Diane (Bill) Meservey, and Donald (Carole) Zarns; sister-in-law, Zita Zarns; step-grandchildren, Alysia, Desiree (Chad); great-grandson, Isaiah; great-great-granddaughter, Aurora; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by daughter, Gina Ross; brother, Richard Zarns; and brother-in-law, Melvin VanBockel.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24th at Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church, 22745 Typo Creek Dr NE, Stacy. Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23rd at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
